Transformers #15 Retailer Incentive Cover By Luca Pizzari
*has revealed the*Transformers #15 Retailer Incentive Cover By Luca Pizzari*for your viewing pleasure. We have a great and shocking cover showing Megatron attacking Shockwave while Sixshot and Slipstream seem to try to stop the ruthless Decepticon Leader. Yes, it’s time for the Decepticons to take control now. Transformers #15 (W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova, Bethany McGuire-Smith (CA) Luca Pizzari A conspiracy unravels. The Autobots race to restore order. Megatron reaches his breaking point and Shockwave finds himself broken. There are no more Ascenticons. There is no more Rise. There are only… The Decepticons. Mark your calendar December » Continue Reading.
