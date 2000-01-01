Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:49 PM
GotBot
Stuydio Series 57 Offroad Bumblebee Review
Another day, another Studio Series Bumblebee. I have literally detested everyone Studio Series release of this guy, even though some have some brilliant engineering. So, how will ole wierdo Offroad Bee fare? He might prove to be the very best yet!

https://youtu.be/eZeDobCAsxE
