The second week of August seems pretty active with new Transformers sightings around the world. The new Shattered Glass Ultra Magnus and Legacy Metroplex have showed up in Australia, new Studio Series toys in Malaysia, more Velocitron toys, Legacy Motormaster and Shattered Glass Ultra Magnus have been spotted in Philippines, new Cyberverse, Generations Selects and Funko Pop Transformers toys have arrived to Russia, and new Legacy Velocitron classes, Vintage Beast Wars reissues and Buzzworthy Bumblebee toys hit shelves in Singapore. Shattered Glass Ultra Magnus And Legacy Metroplex In Australia ?
*Shattered Glass Ultra Magnus was spotted at JB*HiFi Castle Towers » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? August Week 2
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...