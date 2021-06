metacooler Dinobot Join Date: Feb 2008 Location: Toronto Posts: 124

My Wanted Items 2021 Looking for the following items. GTA only please.



1- G1 Jetfire. Looking for a mint condition figure. No yellowing, no stickers, tight joints. No accessories needed.



2- Masterpiece Bumblebee mp-45. Can be KO or incomplete.



3- Masterpiece Hound mp-47. Can be KO or incomplete.



4- Platinum Edition Seeker Squadron 3-Pack



5- Any G1 reissue Thundercracker and Skywarp.



6- Starscream MP-07. Can be KO or incomplete.



Thanks for looking.