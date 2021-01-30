Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Mech Fans Toys MS-28 Garbage Man (Legends Scaled G1 Wreck-Gar) Gray Prototype


Via*Mechanic Toy Weibo*we have images of the gray prototype of*Mech Fans Toys MS-28 Thunderbolt (Legends Scaled G1 Wreck-Gar). Garbage Man is a very nice rendition of the Junkion warrior, showing off a detailed and posable robot mode and a solid alt mode. We are sure your optics will be pleased with the images of this prototype. Another impressive piece for the competitive Legends scale market. We still have no concrete information on release date or price, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then join to the discussion &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Mech Fans Toys MS-28 Garbage Man (Legends Scaled G1 Wreck-Gar) Gray Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



