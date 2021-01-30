|
Mech Fans Toys MS-28 Garbage Man (Legends Scaled G1 Wreck-Gar) Gray Prototype
Via*Mechanic Toy Weibo
*we have images of the gray prototype of*Mech Fans Toys MS-28 Thunderbolt (Legends Scaled G1 Wreck-Gar). Garbage Man is a very nice rendition of the Junkion warrior, showing off a detailed and posable robot mode and a solid alt mode. We are sure your optics will be pleased with the images of this prototype. Another impressive piece for the competitive Legends scale market. We still have no concrete information on release date or price, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then join to the discussion » Continue Reading.
The post Mech Fans Toys MS-28 Garbage Man (Legends Scaled G1 Wreck-Gar) Gray Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca