Today, 05:28 PM
CanBot
Cybertron
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Other Coast Canada
Posts: 1,121
Thinking about selling some figures at upcoming 80's Toy Expo
And I have a couple questions. It's getting close, and I missed out on early bird table price for vendors, so it's around $130 CDN. Does anybody know offhand a ballpark amount of how much product you have to move to make it 'worth it'?...vs going the ebay route, with their fees (and paypal, with its fees)?

I've gone the ebay route and it takes a lot of time and effort with the photos, boxing them up and such. I won't be able to attend the TF Expo (dang!), but I thought maybe this 80s Toy Expo might be the next best thing.

Or, is it like the name suggests: only G1 TFs from the 80s are likely to sell? I've got the majority of post MP10 MPs up, along with some G2, only one G1 piece (Motormaster), some G1 reissues, and the rest is a mix of Unite Warriors and other imports. Will the people that come to this expo be in the market for TF toys that aren't from the 80s?

I'd appreciate any thoughts. Thanks.
"You're an idiot, Starscream!"
Today, 06:04 PM
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,683
No bring everything you got. Everyone is always looking for variety so it should be great. I have only sold at one of these shows and was a very good experience. On a side note I know Cobra Commander was looking for a partner (but not sure if he still is) and would be a great guy to split a table with so reaching out to him might be a good idea. If you decide to do this all the best of luck.
