Thinking about selling some figures at upcoming 80's Toy Expo And I have a couple questions. It's getting close, and I missed out on early bird table price for vendors, so it's around $130 CDN. Does anybody know offhand a ballpark amount of how much product you have to move to make it 'worth it'?...vs going the ebay route, with their fees (and paypal, with its fees)?



I've gone the ebay route and it takes a lot of time and effort with the photos, boxing them up and such. I won't be able to attend the TF Expo (dang!), but I thought maybe this 80s Toy Expo might be the next best thing.



Or, is it like the name suggests: only G1 TFs from the 80s are likely to sell? I've got the majority of post MP10 MPs up, along with some G2, only one G1 piece (Motormaster), some G1 reissues, and the rest is a mix of Unite Warriors and other imports. Will the people that come to this expo be in the market for TF toys that aren't from the 80s?



