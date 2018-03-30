Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,991

Takara Tomy Legends EX Greatshot And Grand Maximus In-Hand Images



The newest releases in the Takara Tomy Legends EX line have started to get into the hands of fans who pre-ordered them. Thanks to our very own 2005 Boards member Type-R for collecting several in-hand images of both Legends EX Greatshot and Grand Maximus that have surfaced over the web. LG-EX Grand Maximus is a redeco of Legends Fortress Maximus, based on the character seen in the Japanese Transformers: Masterforce cartoon. The new deco is very nice and cartoon-accurate in all his modes and components. While the mold is the same as Fortress Maximus, the legs on Grand Maximus aren’t*glued



LG-EX Grand Maximus is a redeco of Legends Fortress Maximus, based on the character seen in the Japanese Transformers: Masterforce cartoon. The new deco is very nice and cartoon-accurate in all his modes and components. While the mold is the same as Fortress Maximus, the legs on Grand Maximus aren't glued





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.