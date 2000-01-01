Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:01 PM
FreakNasty
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Newfoundland
Posts: 61
Rippersnapper or Xenomorph?
Is it me, or is it a huge coincidence that Rippersnapper looks a like like the Xenomorph in Aliens?

Especially the POTP version looks pretty darn close to a Xeno...
Today, 06:06 PM
RNSrobot
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 1,901
Re: Rippersnapper or Xenomorph?
Quote:
Originally Posted by FreakNasty View Post
Is it me, or is it a huge coincidence that Rippersnapper looks a like like the Xenomorph in Aliens?

Especially the POTP version looks pretty darn close to a Xeno...
Don't see it myself.
Today, 06:10 PM
FreakNasty
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Newfoundland
Posts: 61
Re: Rippersnapper or Xenomorph?
Quote:
Originally Posted by RNSrobot View Post
Don't see it myself.
Maybe if you picture him black...
Today, 06:22 PM
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,429
Re: Rippersnapper or Xenomorph?
I think Rippersnapper looks like Freddy Krueger more.
