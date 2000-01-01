Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Rippersnapper or Xenomorph?
Today, 06:01 PM
FreakNasty
Rippersnapper or Xenomorph?
Is it me, or is it a huge coincidence that Rippersnapper looks a like like the Xenomorph in Aliens?
Especially the POTP version looks pretty darn close to a Xeno...
Today, 06:06 PM
RNSrobot
Re: Rippersnapper or Xenomorph?
Quote:
Originally Posted by
FreakNasty
Is it me, or is it a huge coincidence that Rippersnapper looks a like like the Xenomorph in Aliens?
Especially the POTP version looks pretty darn close to a Xeno...
Don't see it myself.
Today, 06:10 PM
FreakNasty
Re: Rippersnapper or Xenomorph?
Quote:
Originally Posted by
RNSrobot
Don't see it myself.
Maybe if you picture him black...
Today, 06:22 PM
xueyue2
Re: Rippersnapper or Xenomorph?
I think Rippersnapper looks like Freddy Krueger more.
