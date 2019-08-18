|
Transformers 35th Anniversary Celebration ? Transformers Fight! Super Robot Sonic Fes
Courtesy of Japanese site Chohenken
, we can share for you some images and information of the*Transformers 35th Anniversary Celebration – Transformers Fight! Super Robot Sonic Festival 2019 Special Event In Japan. This event was held at “MOGRA Akihabara”, a well-known anime & game music disco, the past August 2nd and it was a very original night. Several DJ played several Transformers songs from G1 Japan shows to the live-action movies. The main stage was decorated with an exhibition of Beast Wars II toys and it was another chance to show off the new Masterpiece Lio Convoy colored prototype together » Continue Reading.
