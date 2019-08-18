Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers 35th Anniversary Celebration ? Transformers Fight! Super Robot Sonic Fes


Courtesy of Japanese site Chohenken, we can share for you some images and information of the*Transformers 35th Anniversary Celebration – Transformers Fight! Super Robot Sonic Festival 2019 Special Event In Japan. This event was held at “MOGRA Akihabara”, a well-known anime &#38; game music disco, the past August 2nd and it was a very original night. Several DJ played several Transformers songs from G1 Japan shows to the live-action movies. The main stage was decorated with an exhibition of Beast Wars II toys and it was another chance to show off the new Masterpiece Lio Convoy colored prototype together &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers 35th Anniversary Celebration – Transformers Fight! Super Robot Sonic Festival 2019 Special Event In Japan appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
