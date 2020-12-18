|
Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Prowl, Starscream & Soundwave In-Hand Images
Thanks to 2005 Board member*Skillfulgram2003 and Twitter user*@SoupCt123
*we can share for you some in-hands images of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Prowl, Starscream & Soundwave. While this new toys dont come with a Build-A-Figure part like the previous waves, they include several new accessories. They were recently found at US retail
*and now we have a closer look at each toy. Starscream is a fun and posable toy loaded with several blast and missile effects for his both modes. Soundwave comes with his partner Laserbeak (which is even smaller than Siege Micro Master Laserbeak) that fit into Soundwave’s chest. It’s » Continue Reading.
