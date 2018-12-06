Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,638
Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner: 2019 Toy Industry Hall of Fame Inductee


Congratulations to Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner, 2019 inductee to the Toy Industry Hall of Fame as announced by The Toy Association. Brian is part of an illustrious class which includes posthumous inductees Stan Lee (Marvel) and Joe Mendelsohn (Kenner). Stan Lee, Brian Goldner, and Joe Mendelsohn represent the passion, creativity, and business acumen that are hallmarks of Toy Industry Hall of Fame inductees. They have created beloved characters and exciting products that stand the test of time while each consistently demonstrated deep dedication to the world of entertainment and toys, said Steve Pasierb, president &#38; CEO of The Toy Association. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner: 2019 Toy Industry Hall of Fame Inductee appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



