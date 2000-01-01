View Poll Results : BW 25 Tournament - Quarterfinal Match 2: Depth Charge vs. Transmetal Rattrap Depth Charge 4 66.67% Transmetal Rattrap 2 33.33%

Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 18 - Quarterfinal 2: Depth Charge vs. TM Rattrap

In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.

Please note: this is to determine who would win a fight between the combatants, not which character is more popular.

The winner of this match will advance to the Semifinals (which begins Sunday, March 21). If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.





Match 18: Depth Charge vs. Transmetal Rattrap



Depth Charge (Maximal) - Steadfast, direct, merciless security-chief-turned-vigilante. Triple-Changing Transmetal whose modes adapt him to land, sea, and air. Transforms into a robotic manta ray, and a side-sailed air cruiser that reaches high altitudes; fires explosive discs in all three modes. Robot mode uses dual proton torpedo launcher and spear; manta ray wings act as missile shields. Great strength, towering size, high durability, and unflappable demeanor preclude physical weaknesses, but obsession with destroying Rampage can distract him.

{Defeated Transmetal 2 Dinobot (61.9%) in Round 1, and Waspinator (52.6%) in Round 2.}



Rattrap (Transmetal) (Maximal) - Slick, sneaky and smart-alecky soldier and spy; sharp sensory perception, stealth and sharpshooting skills. (Please forgive all the Ss.) Transmetal form allows Triple Changing among robot, robotic rat and hot rod modes. Uses detectors (like infra-red) to spot hidden targets, and hotbox weapons for anything from demolitions to traps; also has blaster rifle and prehensile blade-tipped tail-whip. Sixth sense keeps him mentally a step ahead of most opponents. Covert skills compensate for small size, but can be outmuscled.

{Received a bye in Round 1; defeated Silverbolt (61.9%) in Round 2.}





