We now come to the second Quarterfinal match of the Beast Wars 25 Dream Combat Tournament, following the first
of this round. As usual, the poll for this match lasts for three days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided.
In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.
Please note: this is to determine who would win a fight between the combatants, not which character is more popular.
The winner of this match will advance to the Semifinals (which begins Sunday, March 21). If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.
Match 18: Depth Charge vs. Transmetal Rattrap
Depth Charge (Maximal)
- Steadfast, direct, merciless security-chief-turned-vigilante. Triple-Changing Transmetal whose modes adapt him to land, sea, and air. Transforms into a robotic manta ray, and a side-sailed air cruiser that reaches high altitudes; fires explosive discs in all three modes. Robot mode uses dual proton torpedo launcher and spear; manta ray wings act as missile shields. Great strength, towering size, high durability, and unflappable demeanor preclude physical weaknesses, but obsession with destroying Rampage can distract him.
{Defeated Transmetal 2 Dinobot (61.9%) in Round 1, and Waspinator (52.6%) in Round 2.}
Rattrap (Transmetal) (Maximal)
- Slick, sneaky and smart-alecky soldier and spy; sharp sensory perception, stealth and sharpshooting skills. (Please forgive all the Ss.) Transmetal form allows Triple Changing among robot, robotic rat and hot rod modes. Uses detectors (like infra-red) to spot hidden targets, and hotbox weapons for anything from demolitions to traps; also has blaster rifle and prehensile blade-tipped tail-whip. Sixth sense keeps him mentally a step ahead of most opponents. Covert skills compensate for small size, but can be outmuscled.
{Received a bye in Round 1; defeated Silverbolt (61.9%) in Round 2.}
This poll concludes this Saturday night (about 9pm ET). Next week will bring the second half of the Quarterfinals - Match 19 next Sunday afternoon, March 14; and Match 20 next Wednesday night, March 17!