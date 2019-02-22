Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page War For Cybertron: Siege Leader Optimus Prime, Battlemasters Caliburst & Smashdown An
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,216
War For Cybertron: Siege Leader Optimus Prime, Battlemasters Caliburst & Smashdown An


Thanks to InDemand Toys*we have some new in-package stock images of the upcoming*War For Cybertron: Siege Leader Optimus Prime and Battlemasters Caliburst and Smashdown. Siege Leader Class Optimus Prime comes in his “Cybertron Super Mode” filling most of the box. The new Battlemasters: Caliburst (a straight redeco of Blowpipe with a new fire blast effect) and Smashdown (new mold, Minotaur to battle hammer) are also shown. As a great extra bonus, we also have the packaging of the upcoming Transformers and Ghostbusters collaboration: Ectotron. Check all the images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

The post War For Cybertron: Siege Leader Optimus Prime, Battlemasters Caliburst & Smashdown And Ectotron In-Package Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING

For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 TRU Reissue Series V - Tracks MISB
Transformers
Transformers G1 TRU Reissue Series IX - Ricochet MISB
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime G1 2018 Walmart Exclusive Autobots Reissue new sealed
Transformers
Transformers Iron Factory EX-12 Armored Tactical Staff - Set of 3 Figures
Transformers
Transformers Generations Voyager Class Lot. Titans Return & Combiner Wars
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:34 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.