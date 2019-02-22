|
War For Cybertron: Siege Leader Optimus Prime, Battlemasters Caliburst & Smashdown An
*we have some new in-package stock images of the upcoming*War For Cybertron: Siege Leader Optimus Prime and Battlemasters Caliburst and Smashdown. Siege Leader Class Optimus Prime comes in his “Cybertron Super Mode” filling most of the box. The new Battlemasters: Caliburst (a straight redeco of Blowpipe with a new fire blast effect) and Smashdown (new mold, Minotaur to battle hammer) are also shown. As a great extra bonus, we also have the packaging of the upcoming Transformers and Ghostbusters collaboration: Ectotron. Check all the images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
