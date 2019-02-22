|
Ultimetal UM-03 Megatron Final Product Images
We saw the first prototype
the the impressive*Ultimetal UM-03 Megatron while back in 2014. It sure took time, but we finally have our first look at the final colored product of this impressive take on G1 Megatron. Direct from the C3AFA 2019 event, this impressive*fully licensed piece is a huge, non-transforming representation of the ruthless Decepticon leader made with several die-cast parts, premium materials and an impressive metallic shiny finishing. This figure should be as tall as the previous Ultimetal Optimus Prime figure which was*17 inches (43.18 cm). Check the image attached to this news post and several videos » Continue Reading.
