down_shift

Transformers Combined Force Crash Combiners Wave 3 Released at Retail. Transformers: Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners Wave 3 have been released at Candian retail.



Wave 3 consists of:





Decepticon Dragstrip and Wildbreak - "Dragbreak"

Shockdrive and Warnado - "Shocknado"

Strongarm and Optimus Prime - "Lunar Force Primestrong"



Strongarm and Optimus are the only ones in the wave to get the "Lunar Force" branding on package.



