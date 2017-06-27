Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Combined Force Crash Combiners Wave 3 Released at Retail.
Transformers: Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners Wave 3 have been released at Candian retail.

Wave 3 consists of:


Decepticon Dragstrip and Wildbreak - "Dragbreak"
Shockdrive and Warnado - "Shocknado"
Strongarm and Optimus Prime - "Lunar Force Primestrong"

Strongarm and Optimus are the only ones in the wave to get the "Lunar Force" branding on package.

Looking for these sets? Found them and want to let others know? Let us know in the Sightings Thread!
