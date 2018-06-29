|
Super7 A-01 Transformers Optimus Prime: SDCC Exclusive
Following two teaser
*images released by Super7
*in recent days, we now have the details and an in-box image of what is officially titled their A-01 Optimus Prime Super Cyborg X-Ray Action Figure! Transformers – Super Cyborg Optimus Prime 18″ Figure with removable chest plate (Clear). SDCC Exclusive. $75 each. Super7 will be at booth #4945. No word yet on whether this item might be available for purchase online through Super7 after the convention. Stay tuned to TFW2005 for our upcoming coverage of Comic-Con International:*San Diego!
 
The post Super7 A-01 Transformers Optimus Prime: SDCC Exclusive
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.