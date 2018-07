Super7 A-01 Transformers Optimus Prime: SDCC Exclusive

Following two teaser *images released by Super7 *in recent days, we now have the details and an in-box image of what is officially titled their A-01 Optimus Prime Super Cyborg X-Ray Action Figure! Transformers – Super Cyborg Optimus Prime 18″ Figure with removable chest plate (Clear). SDCC Exclusive. $75 each. Super7 will be at booth #4945. No word yet on whether this item might be available for purchase online through Super7 after the convention. Stay tuned to TFW2005 for our upcoming coverage of Comic-Con International:* San Diego!