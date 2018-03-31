|
Power of the Primes Predaking Out at Singapore Retail
Score yet another
first regular retail sighting for Singapore, with TFW2005 member darkavenger reporting that Power of the Primes Titan Class Predaking is in stock at Toys
R Us Tampines Mall! This is excellent news for our fellow Transformers fans in Singapore. Will you be adding the latest member of the Titan class to your collection? See the in-store photo after the jump and remember to share your sightings news on the 2005 boards!
.
