Flame Toys Furai Model Bugbite Packaging & Sample
Via*Flame Toys Twitter
*we have images of their new*Furai Model Bugbite. The box features Bugbite in the middle of a battle shooting his gun and we can also appreciate a finished sample. This easy-to-build model kit was planned as a New York Comic-Con exclusive, but you can pre-order it now exclusively via Bluefin website
*for $37.00 and expected for release in November this year. As an interesting fact, Flame Toys shared an image of the included decal sticker sheet, and we can see that some of the stickers also work with Generations Selects Bugbite. Check out the images after the » Continue Reading.
