Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Flame Toys Furai Model Bugbite Packaging & Sample
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,589
Flame Toys Furai Model Bugbite Packaging & Sample


Via*Flame Toys Twitter*we have images of their new*Furai Model Bugbite. The box features Bugbite in the middle of a battle shooting his gun and we can also appreciate a finished sample. This easy-to-build model kit was planned as a New York Comic-Con exclusive, but you can pre-order it now exclusively via Bluefin website*for $37.00 and expected for release in November this year. As an interesting fact, Flame Toys shared an image of the included decal sticker sheet, and we can see that some of the stickers also work with Generations Selects Bugbite. Check out the images after the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Flame Toys Furai Model Bugbite Packaging & Sample appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Takara TOMY Transformers Earthrise WFC-E30 Wingspan & Pounce 2 Used
Transformers
Transformers / Mr. Potato Head / OPTIMASH PRIME / OPTIMUS PRIME - MIB
Transformers
Transformers beast wars depth charge
Transformers
Lot of vintage Go Bots damaged / broken
Transformers
2003 Transformers Energon Omnicon STRONGARM Action Figure Hasbro
Transformers
Takara AM-21 Prime Arms Master Optimus Prime MIB Weaponizer Optimus Prime
Transformers
HASBRO TRANSFORMERS DARK OF THE MOON MEGATRON BLASTWAVE WEAPONS BASE 2010
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:05 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.