Yesterday, 11:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Transformers Generation Selects Abominus Web Comic/Manga English Translation


Courtesy of*Tets Toys and Shenanigans blog, we can share for you the*English translation of*Takara Tomy Generations Selects Abominus Web Comic/Manga. The story takes place immediately after the conclusion of the Volcanicus Manga story arc (which you can find an English translation*here). Tons of action and battles on this new manga. The Terrorcons appear and take down both Computron and Volcanicus easily and the rest of the Transformers. They also capture the Battlemasters (called Selectors on this story) and transform them into evil Slitherfang drones. All thanks to their control of the Angolmois energy (which is &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Generation Selects Abominus Web Comic/Manga English Translation appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



