Today, 03:29 PM
GotBot
Crossover
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,497
Earthrise Vs. Generations Cliffjumper Review
Unexpected look at the Transformers Earthrise Vs. Generations Cliffjumper. I have been HIGHLY critical of such a small deluxe. Let's see what ya' got!*https://youtu.be/5pe7ZGZ0YBM
