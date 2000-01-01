Today, 09:19 AM #1 CobraCommander ありがとう任天堂 ಠ_ಠ Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Terror Drome Posts: 4,935 TFCON2017-Extra vendors in Greenwich Room...



Just spreading the word that there will be a few extra vendors (including myself) in the Greenwich room.



This area, from what I have been told, will also house the FREE guest signing from the likes of Scott McNeil and John Barber.



The room is in between the QUEST Bar/Restaurant and the Arabica/Starbucks coffee stand.







Shameless plug, feel free to drop by my table if you are in the area. If you see something you like, but don't like the price, let me know as some of my prices are negotiable! Hello,Just spreading the word that there will be a few extra vendors (including myself) in the Greenwich room.This area, from what I have been told, will also house the FREE guest signing from the likes of Scott McNeil and John Barber.The room is in between the QUEST Bar/Restaurant and the Arabica/Starbucks coffee stand.Shameless plug, feel free to drop by my table if you are in the area. If you see something you like, but don't like the price, let me know as some of my prices are negotiable!





WTB (MISB/MIB):

MP, LEGO, MOTUC



B/S/T Threads:

TFCON 2017 Transformers -



Feedback Threads:

Cybertron.ca __________________MP, LEGO, MOTUCTFCON 2017 Transformers - Cybertron.ca

Action Figures - ActionFigureNews

G.I.Joe Figures - Hisstank Last edited by CobraCommander; Today at 09:25 AM .

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

