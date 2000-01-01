Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
CobraCommander
Hello,

Just spreading the word that there will be a few extra vendors (including myself) in the Greenwich room.

This area, from what I have been told, will also house the FREE guest signing from the likes of Scott McNeil and John Barber.

The room is in between the QUEST Bar/Restaurant and the Arabica/Starbucks coffee stand.



Shameless plug, feel free to drop by my table if you are in the area. If you see something you like, but don't like the price, let me know as some of my prices are negotiable!
