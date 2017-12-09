Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Dan Salgarolo Joins Transformers: Cyberverse


Updating his official Twitter profile, Mr.*Dan Salgarolo has announced that he has joined the production crew of Transformers: Cyberverse, the upcoming Transformers animated series by Boulder Media Studio. Transformers: Robots In Disguise (2015) fans will immediately recognize*Dan Salgarolo as the*Writers' Assistant and Script Coordinator of the aforementioned show. He was very enthusiastic of the work he did for RID during its run and maintained a health relationship with the cast and the crew of the show. Based on his bio, Dan Salgarolo will reprise his role as a*Writers' Assistant for the upcoming cartoon series as well.

The post Dan Salgarolo Joins Transformers: Cyberverse appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



