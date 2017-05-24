Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,700

Transformers: The Last Knight ? New TV Spot, Dragonstorm In Action.



A new*Transformers: The Last Knight TV Spot has surfaced. It was shown during the transmition of “The Voice” and while it has got most scenes from the previous trailers, you can have a look at the famous 3-head dragon that is called Dragonstorm according to the toys releases. You can check a low-quality video below by the moment. Don’t forge to click on the bar and sound off at the 2005 boards.



The post







More... A new*Transformers: The Last Knight TV Spot has surfaced. It was shown during the transmition of “The Voice” and while it has got most scenes from the previous trailers, you can have a look at the famous 3-head dragon that is called Dragonstorm according to the toys releases. You can check a low-quality video below by the moment. Don’t forge to click on the bar and sound off at the 2005 boards.The post Transformers: The Last Knight – New TV Spot, Dragonstorm In Action. appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________