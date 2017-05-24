Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:50 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,700
Transformers: The Last Knight Tastykake Promotion


Thanks to our fellow 2005 Boards member pie125 we can report another interesting promotion for The Last Knight. This time it is the turn of*Transformers: The Last Knight Tastykake Promotion. You can enter to Tastykake site*and take a simple 5-question quiz to define if you are Autobot or Decepticon. You must be over 18 to participate. According to the site you can win: TABLET LAPTOP ASSORTED GIFT CARDS ($800 ARV) TASTYKAKE PRODUCT GAMING CONSOLE BUNDLE SMARTWATCH BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS TRANSFORMERS TOY TWO TRANSFORMERS VOICE CHANGER HELMETS TWO PAIRS OF MOVIE TICKETS* And you also have weekly prizes: TASTYKAKE PRODUCT ONE &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Tastykake Promotion appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
