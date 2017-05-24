Thanks to our fellow 2005 Boards member pie125 we can report another interesting promotion for The Last Knight. This time it is the turn of*Transformers: The Last Knight Tastykake Promotion. You can enter to Tastykake site
*and take a simple 5-question quiz to define if you are Autobot or Decepticon. You must be over 18 to participate. According to the site you can win: TABLET LAPTOP ASSORTED GIFT CARDS ($800 ARV) TASTYKAKE PRODUCT GAMING CONSOLE BUNDLE SMARTWATCH BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS TRANSFORMERS TOY TWO TRANSFORMERS VOICE CHANGER HELMETS TWO PAIRS OF MOVIE TICKETS* And you also have weekly prizes: TASTYKAKE PRODUCT ONE » Continue Reading.
