Ener-Con 2024 Date Announced

Ener-Con 2024 Date Announced Ener-Con, Manitoba's Transformers Fan Convention, has announced it will return August 23rd & 24th, 2024!



The event will take place at Bord Aire Community Center in Winnipeg. Keep an eye on Ener-Con's website and social media accounts for announcements about guests, attractions, programming, ticket prices and more in the coming months! Attached Thumbnails





