Matt Ferguson To Attend TFNation 2022

TFNation shares another 2022 guest announcement: artist and TFW2005 member Matt Ferguson. Ferguson is a UK artist whose work includes design and art for franchises such as Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and various Disney properties – but if it's giant transforming robots you're looking for, then the Blu-Ray 4K remaster of 1986's animated The Transformers: The Movie is where you will find him most notably!