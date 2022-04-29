TFNation shares another
2022 guest announcement: artist and TFW2005 member Matt Ferguson. Ferguson is a UK artist whose work includes design and art for franchises such as Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and various Disney properties – but if it’s giant transforming robots you’re looking for, then the Blu-Ray 4K
remaster of 1986’s animated The Transformers: The Movie is where you will find him most notably! Stay tuned to this space and the TFNation blog
for details about the convention?s scheduled August 12-14 return to its Hilton Birmingham Metropole home, then join in the discussion on » Continue Reading.
