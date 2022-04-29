Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Matt Ferguson To Attend TFNation 2022


TFNation shares another 2022 guest announcement: artist and TFW2005 member Matt Ferguson. Ferguson is a UK artist whose work includes design and art for franchises such as Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and various Disney properties – but if it’s giant transforming robots you’re looking for, then the Blu-Ray 4K remaster of 1986’s animated The Transformers: The Movie is where you will find him most notably! Stay tuned to this space and the TFNation blog for details about the convention?s scheduled August 12-14 return to its Hilton Birmingham Metropole home, then join in the discussion on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Matt Ferguson To Attend TFNation 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



