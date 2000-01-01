Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page 2021 Commander Class Rodimus Rumours?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:09 AM   #1
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 464
2021 Commander Class Rodimus Rumours?
Been reading rumours of Rodimus Prime (voyager) with trailer and butt load of accessories being the commander class for 2021, anyone else here this?
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:33 AM   #2
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,692
Re: 2021 Commander Class Rodimus Rumours?
If you only just heard about it, then it's already been reviewed by TonTon and PrimeVsPrime.
__________________
My BST list is HERE.
Pascal is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:39 AM   #3
Yonoid
Animated
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 1,994
Re: 2021 Commander Class Rodimus Rumours?
So voyager size figures at commander class prices is the new thing....
Yonoid is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:41 AM   #4
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,692
Re: 2021 Commander Class Rodimus Rumours?
Jetfire and Skylynx were much bigger than Voyagers, what are you talking about...
__________________
My BST list is HERE.
Pascal is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - JHIAXUS - MOC - Video Game Style
Transformers
Transformers Lot Includes 1983 Soundwave
Transformers
Transformers Mixed Lot.
Transformers
Lot of 1980s Toys * Transformers * MOTU * M.A.S.K. * Gobots * Thundercats * More
Transformers
Retro Pop Bumblebee Studio Series 20 loose Hasbro Transformer
Transformers
HASBRO TRANSFORMERS BEAST MACHINES JETSTORM EVIL VEHICON IN BOX ELECTRONICS WORK
Transformers
1987 Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Headmaster lot Weirdwolf/Chromedome
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:50 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.