Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
2021 Commander Class Rodimus Rumours?
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 09:09 AM
#
1
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 464
2021 Commander Class Rodimus Rumours?
Been reading rumours of Rodimus Prime (voyager) with trailer and butt load of accessories being the commander class for 2021, anyone else here this?
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048
List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504
Feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180
Video tour of my collection:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
UsernamePrime
View Public Profile
Send a private message to UsernamePrime
Find More Posts by UsernamePrime
Today, 09:33 AM
#
2
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,692
Re: 2021 Commander Class Rodimus Rumours?
If you only just heard about it, then it's already been reviewed by TonTon and PrimeVsPrime.
__________________
My BST list is
HERE
.
Pascal
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Pascal
Find More Posts by Pascal
Today, 09:39 AM
#
3
Yonoid
Animated
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 1,994
Re: 2021 Commander Class Rodimus Rumours?
So voyager size figures at commander class prices is the new thing....
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596
4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541
Yonoid
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Yonoid
Find More Posts by Yonoid
Today, 09:41 AM
#
4
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,692
Re: 2021 Commander Class Rodimus Rumours?
Jetfire and Skylynx were much bigger than Voyagers, what are you talking about...
__________________
My BST list is
HERE
.
Pascal
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Pascal
Find More Posts by Pascal
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - JHIAXUS - MOC - Video Game Style
Transformers Lot Includes 1983 Soundwave
Transformers Mixed Lot.
Lot of 1980s Toys * Transformers * MOTU * M.A.S.K. * Gobots * Thundercats * More
Retro Pop Bumblebee Studio Series 20 loose Hasbro Transformer
HASBRO TRANSFORMERS BEAST MACHINES JETSTORM EVIL VEHICON IN BOX ELECTRONICS WORK
1987 Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Headmaster lot Weirdwolf/Chromedome
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
09:50 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.