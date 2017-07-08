Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:21 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,103
Transformers: The Last Knight Tiny Turbo Changers Series 2 Found At German Retail


2005 Boards member Nevermore shares for us that*Transformers: The Last Knight Tiny Turbo Changers Series 2 Was Found At German Retail. These Tiny Turbo changers blind bags were spotted at Rossmann drug store in Duisburg-Hamborn for  3.99 (4.64 US Dollars).* This wave brings us the next characters:*Shockwave, Megatron, Berserker, Cogman, Bumblebee, Sqweeks, Chopter, Barricade, Optimus Prime, Starscream, Drift and Hot Rod. Are you looking for an specific character? Don’t worry since we have an identification code guide here for you. Happy hunting for all German fans. You can click on the bar to share your impressions at the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Tiny Turbo Changers Series 2 Found At German Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



