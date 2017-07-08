2005 Boards member Nevermore shares for us that*Transformers: The Last Knight Tiny Turbo Changers Series 2 Was Found At German Retail. These Tiny Turbo changers blind bags were spotted at Rossmann drug store in Duisburg-Hamborn for 3.99 (4.64 US Dollars).* This wave brings us the next characters:*Shockwave, Megatron, Berserker, Cogman, Bumblebee, Sqweeks, Chopter, Barricade, Optimus Prime, Starscream, Drift and Hot Rod. Are you looking for an specific character? Don’t worry since we have an identification code guide here
