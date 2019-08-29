|
Toys R Us Canada: New Website Launches in September, Two New Stores Open in 2020
Updating our continuing Toys R Us Canada coverage, there is good news for our fellow Transformers collectors in the provinces: a new website launch coinciding with Geoffrey’s Birthday Bash
*is scheduled for the first week of September and two new stores will open in 2020. While the new locations are not known at this time, according to Vice-President of Marketing, Public Relations and Omni-Channel Innovation Frank Juhasz,
they will not be in major markets like Toronto. These stores will be larger than the 10,000 square foot Toybox
concept which debuted in late 2018, yet aligned with the smaller » Continue Reading.
