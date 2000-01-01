Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:20 PM   #1
savagephil
Machine War
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: toronto
Posts: 241
Toyhax labels and 3rd party upgrades
Just wondering how many peeps here use them. I recently bought an earthrise toyhax wheeljack and barricade set, and wow it really makes them look good. Got myself, a earthrise prowl, smokescreen, and ss86 jazz set.

Do you guys like the labels or meh. do u guys use 3rd party upgrades, like noneff, Jrc designs, larkins lair etc, for weapons gap fillers wheels etc.
Old Today, 02:34 PM   #2
canprime
Animated
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,955
Re: Toyhax labels and 3rd party upgrades
Originally Posted by savagephil
Just wondering how many peeps here use them. I recently bought an earthrise toyhax wheeljack and barricade set, and wow it really makes them look good. Got myself, a earthrise prowl, smokescreen, and ss86 jazz set.

Do you guys like the labels or meh. do u guys use 3rd party upgrades, like noneff, Jrc designs, larkins lair etc, for weapons gap fillers wheels etc.

I used them quite a bit before they officially became Toyhax. I especially liked the GI Joe vehicle stickers to spruce up my vintage vehicles. They were always great quality.


Unfortunately I haven't used them since they became Toyhax. Their pricing is just too much for what you get, in my opinion. Also I'm not big on adding stickers to TFs anymore. I prefer the tampo process that Hasbro uses for longevity. I also don't see too many TFs lately with glaring issues that would make me want to spend the money to add on stickers.


But if you want to get quality sets that can add to your TFs you can't beat Toyhax.
Old Today, 02:44 PM   #3
UsernamePrime
G.I. Joe is better.
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 831
Re: Toyhax labels and 3rd party upgrades
rip off


I also believe toyhax charged USD? but is located in Hamilton, ON. Stickers also look cheap af imo.


3d print accessories typically make a figure look really good but the price often exceeds 50% of the actual figure after shipping.



All in all I rather have $ in my pocket instead of over paying for some dude to hit print and use up a couple dollars of filament.
Old Today, 03:03 PM   #4
Banshee
Beast Machine
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 477
Re: Toyhax labels and 3rd party upgrades
I used them often for Prime wars trilogy toys, but in the long term some stickers tend to peel. I haven’t used them for the wfc line, their designs are tacky and overdone these days.
Old Today, 03:07 PM   #5
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,732
Re: Toyhax labels and 3rd party upgrades
Used to be into em, spruced up a good number of my CW figs, if not all

But, prices were just inhibitive enough, that I waited all year to get to their 50% Black Friday sales, and I'd get big fat orders then
The new format ditched the sales, in favour of "robopoints" (a complete joke)

Haven't bought any since; I keep thinking I might pick some up at TFCon, but I also keep spending all my money on actual figures! Never have any leftover

Originally Posted by UsernamePrime
I also believe toyhax charged USD? but is located in Hamilton, ON. Stickers also look cheap af imo
I could be wrong but last I checked their site, appears that the operation relocated to the US side of NiagaraFalls? Like they needed to justify their ridiculous USD pricing

Originally Posted by Banshee
in the long term some stickers tend to peel
This is also true - they seem to think stickers can just go over molded detail and go "around edges"
Sticker placement has got to be tasteful man, you can't just wrap a whole thing up

With that said, I did that thing with the CW Constructicons' labels and all their wheels? The steps they recommended with the hairdryer or whatever, and it DID really work out in the end, so I can't fault them there, that was awesome
Old Today, 03:22 PM   #6
delrue
Robot Master
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 787
Re: Toyhax labels and 3rd party upgrades
Never been a fan of stickers/decals on toys so no, haven't used them at all.
