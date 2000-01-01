Used to be into em, spruced up a good number of my CW figs, if not all
But, prices were just inhibitive enough, that I waited all year to get to their 50% Black Friday sales, and I'd get big fat orders then
The new format ditched the sales, in favour of "robopoints" (a complete joke)
Haven't bought any since; I keep thinking I might pick some up at TFCon, but I also keep spending all my money on actual figures! Never have any leftover
UsernamePrime
I also believe toyhax charged USD? but is located in Hamilton, ON. Stickers also look cheap af imo
I could be wrong but last I checked their site, appears that the operation relocated to the US side of NiagaraFalls? Like they needed to justify their ridiculous USD pricing
Banshee
in the long term some stickers tend to peel
This is also true - they seem to think stickers can just go over molded detail and go "around edges"
Sticker placement has got to be tasteful man, you can't just wrap a whole thing up
With that said, I did that thing with the CW Constructicons' labels and all their wheels? The steps they recommended with the hairdryer or whatever, and it DID really work out in the end, so I can't fault them there, that was awesome