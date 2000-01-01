Today, 02:20 PM #1 savagephil Machine War Join Date: Dec 2012 Location: toronto Posts: 241 Toyhax labels and 3rd party upgrades Just wondering how many peeps here use them. I recently bought an earthrise toyhax wheeljack and barricade set, and wow it really makes them look good. Got myself, a earthrise prowl, smokescreen, and ss86 jazz set.



Do you guys like the labels or meh. do u guys use 3rd party upgrades, like noneff, Jrc designs, larkins lair etc, for weapons gap fillers wheels etc. Today, 02:34 PM #2 canprime Animated Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 1,955 Re: Toyhax labels and 3rd party upgrades Quote: savagephil Originally Posted by Just wondering how many peeps here use them. I recently bought an earthrise toyhax wheeljack and barricade set, and wow it really makes them look good. Got myself, a earthrise prowl, smokescreen, and ss86 jazz set.



I used them quite a bit before they officially became Toyhax. I especially liked the GI Joe vehicle stickers to spruce up my vintage vehicles. They were always great quality.





Unfortunately I haven't used them since they became Toyhax. Their pricing is just too much for what you get, in my opinion. Also I'm not big on adding stickers to TFs anymore. I prefer the tampo process that Hasbro uses for longevity. I also don't see too many TFs lately with glaring issues that would make me want to spend the money to add on stickers.





I also believe toyhax charged USD? but is located in Hamilton, ON. Stickers also look cheap af imo.





3d print accessories typically make a figure look really good but the price often exceeds 50% of the actual figure after shipping.







All in all I rather have $ in my pocket instead of over paying for some dude to hit print and use up a couple dollars of filament.

Video tour of my collection May 2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Exq8E4tHws __________________ Today, 03:03 PM #4 Banshee Beast Machine Join Date: May 2007 Location: Montreal Posts: 477 Re: Toyhax labels and 3rd party upgrades I used them often for Prime wars trilogy toys, but in the long term some stickers tend to peel. I haven’t used them for the wfc line, their designs are tacky and overdone these days. Today, 03:07 PM #5 evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 1,732 Re: Toyhax labels and 3rd party upgrades



But, prices were just inhibitive enough, that I waited all year to get to their 50% Black Friday sales, and I'd get big fat orders then

The new format ditched the sales, in favour of "robopoints" (a complete joke)



Haven't bought any since; I keep thinking I might pick some up at TFCon, but I also keep spending all my money on actual figures! Never have any leftover



Quote: UsernamePrime Originally Posted by I also believe toyhax charged USD? but is located in Hamilton, ON. Stickers also look cheap af imo



Quote: Banshee Originally Posted by in the long term some stickers tend to peel

Sticker placement has got to be tasteful man, you can't just wrap a whole thing up



With that said, I did that thing with the CW Constructicons' labels and all their wheels? The steps they recommended with the hairdryer or whatever, and it DID really work out in the end, so I can't fault them there, that was awesome Used to be into em, spruced up a good number of my CW figs, if not allBut, prices were just inhibitive enough, that I waited all year to get to their 50% Black Friday sales, and I'd get big fat orders thenThe new format ditched the sales, in favour of "robopoints" (a complete joke)Haven't bought any since; I keep thinking I might pick some up at TFCon, but I also keep spending all my money on actual figures! Never have any leftoverI could be wrong but last I checked their site, appears that the operation relocated to the US side of NiagaraFalls? Like they needed to justify their ridiculous USD pricingThis is also true - they seem to think stickers can just go over molded detail and go "around edges"Sticker placement has got to be tasteful man, you can't just wrap a whole thing upWith that said, I did that thing with the CW Constructicons' labels and all their wheels? The steps they recommended with the hairdryer or whatever, and it DID really work out in the end, so I can't fault them there, that was awesome

my Feedback thread __________________ Last edited by evenstaves; Today at 03:12 PM . Today, 03:22 PM #6 delrue Robot Master Join Date: Sep 2020 Location: SK Posts: 787 Re: Toyhax labels and 3rd party upgrades Never been a fan of stickers/decals on toys so no, haven't used them at all.

