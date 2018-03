Ozrein Stunticon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: BC, Canada Posts: 1,817

Re: Who will be ELITA-INFIN1TE & Star Screams Limbs? I'm getting two Moonracer and two Novastar for limbs for Elita-1. Wish there were more fembots for her, but since there aren't, doubles will do.

*There used to be wonderful artwork of Menasor here, alas that is no longer the case. Thanks Photobucket!! __________________*There used to be wonderful artwork of Menasor here, alas that is no longer the case.