Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Looking for those three TRU coupons online.
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:06 PM   #1
FreakNasty
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Newfoundland
Posts: 22
Looking for those three TRU coupons online.
Someone posted a link a little while ago, but I do remember it was a TRU web page that shows 3 TRU coupons across from each other.
FreakNasty is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:12 PM   #2
Gaming Turtle
Generation 2
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Fredericton, New Brunswick
Posts: 196
Re: Looking for those three TRU coupons online.
http://www.toysrus.ca/shop/index.jsp...6_Hasbro_10617
Gaming Turtle is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:14 PM   #3
FreakNasty
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Newfoundland
Posts: 22
Re: Looking for those three TRU coupons online.
Quote:
Originally Posted by Gaming Turtle View Post
Thank you kind sir!
FreakNasty is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
14 2004-2005 Hasbro Transformers Figures Cybertron Primus Supreme Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers Robots In Disguise Beast Wars Lot Tigerhawk Terrorsaur Megatron
Transformers
Huge Transformers Lot (28) + Guns, Weapons & Accessories *Fully Functional*
Transformers
optimus prime lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:05 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.