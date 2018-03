Titans Return Packaging Art by Ken Christiansen: Skullsmasher And Blurr

Artist Ken Christiansen had been sharing a lot of his Combiner Wars packaging art over the past weeks. Now, he has just started to share his work for the Titans Return Packaging as well. The images were shared via Ken Christiansen's Facebook account as usual. This week, we have individual full-body art of Titans Return Skullsmasher (Skullcruncher) and Blurr.