Titans Return Packaging Art by Ken Christiansen: Skullsmasher And Blurr
Artist Ken Christiansen had been sharing a lot of his Combiner Wars packaging art over the past weeks. Now, he has just started to share his work for the Titans Return Packaging as well. The images were shared via Ken Christiansens Facebook account
as usual. This week, we have individual full-body art of Titans Return Skullsmasher (Skullcruncher) and Blurr. You also can check our all our round ups of Combiner Wars packaging art on this post
. You can click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post, and then share your impressions at the » Continue Reading.
