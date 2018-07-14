Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Prime Wars Trilogy Punch / Counterpunch Available For Pre-Order At Amazon.com


Attention to all fans! Amazon has just unlocked Prime Wars Trilogy Punch / Counterpunch’s product page.*He is available for pre-order at this moment. The figure will be released on September 15th, 2018 There you go guys! Pre-Order it HERE while his page is unblocked. We are not sure if the page would be locked again or not, so don’t miss this opportunity.*

__________________


The TFcon Toronto 2018 will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

Special guests:
DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated
GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron
HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1
DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1
DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer
AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer
JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light
ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist
NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist
SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist
Plus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN
Re: Prime Wars Trilogy Punch / Counterpunch Available For Pre-Order At Amazon.com
Jesus it told me I’d have to pay 66.41 for shipping and import fees. The hell with that!
Re: Prime Wars Trilogy Punch / Counterpunch Available For Pre-Order At Amazon.com
Just wait for it on Amazon.ca lol.
Re: Prime Wars Trilogy Punch / Counterpunch Available For Pre-Order At Amazon.com
Waiting for it.
