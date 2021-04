Scrapper6 Nexus Maximus Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg, MB Posts: 2,406

Intelecom I have a serious question, does this company operate in Manitoba?



I already googled it, but it seemed rather unclear on that front.



Amazon.com/Pitney Bowes passed an item off to them for delivery and it's been sitting in their warehouse since Tuesday.



Considering the holiday weekend coming up, I'm a bit perturbed that they are waiting their ass on delivery for this item, if they're even a legit courier for Manitoba.

