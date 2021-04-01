|
TFW2005?s Epic In Hand Gallery of Haslab War for Cybertron Unicron!
Finally! After more than a year of waiting, the epic War for Cybertron Trilogy Unicron has finally arrived at my doorstep and I am enjoying my multiple copies. This was an epic event, the culmination of 35 plus years of being a fan. The biggest, baddest Transformer ever made. I backed within the first 20 minutes, and even bought a second one near the end just to support the cause, and maybe keep another in planet mode. What was even better – seeing them ship and get into fan’s hands across the globe back in February. Then, waiting a month » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005’s Epic In Hand Gallery of Haslab War for Cybertron Unicron!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca