Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Target Exclusives T-Wrecks And ?Worlds Collide? Multipack Information
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,353
Target Exclusives T-Wrecks And ?Worlds Collide? Multipack Information


Thanks to the detective work of our very own*Jtprime17*we can share for you information about the upcoming Target Exclusives T-Wrecks And “Worlds Collide” Multipack. These new Transformers items have popped up in Target’s system. Read on for the price and respective DCPI of each one and additional details about them. Transformers Leader Class T-Wrecks*– $49.99 – DCPI 087-16-2849*We had seen in-hand images of this Kingdom Megatron redeco (homage to the Beats Machines original redeco) a few hours ago. To our surprise, T-wrecks is going to be a Red Card exclusive store item, so you need a Target credit/debit card &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Target Exclusives T-Wrecks And “Worlds Collide” Multipack Information appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece TakaraTomy MP-06 Skywarp Original from 2007
Transformers
Transformers Damaged lot of 5 Hasbro STARSCREAM ARCEE LONGARM BARRICADE INCINER
Transformers
Transformers Reissue Headmaster Mindwipe
Transformers
Vintage 1985 Four Star KO Transformer
Transformers
STARSCREAM 41601 #A8404 C-295C Transformer Transformers TOY ACTION FIGURE - 2014
Transformers
Energize OPTIMUS PRIME COMMANDER-BOT Transformers Rescue Bots 2012 Playskool
Transformers
3 in 1 Transformers Kreo Kre-o 30689 Optimus Prime New Sealed Set 542 Pieces
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:56 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.