Target Exclusives T-Wrecks And ?Worlds Collide? Multipack Information
Thanks to the detective work of our very own*Jtprime17*we can share for you information about the upcoming Target Exclusives T-Wrecks And “Worlds Collide” Multipack. These new Transformers items have popped up in Target’s system. Read on for the price and respective DCPI of each one and additional details about them. Transformers Leader Class T-Wrecks*– $49.99 – DCPI 087-16-2849*We had seen in-hand images
of this Kingdom Megatron redeco (homage to the Beats Machines original redeco) a few hours ago. To our surprise, T-wrecks is going to be a Red Card exclusive store item, so you need a Target credit/debit card » Continue Reading.
