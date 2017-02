Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,021

Transformers: Portal, an official crossover between Titans Return and Robots in Disgu



There’s a web series running in Russia which we’ve been made aware of which is pretty cool, hence we wanted to share it with you. Called Transformers: Portal, this web series kicked off last September and is currently on its seventh episode. Taking the form of a “motion comic”, it features a crossover between the Robots in Disguise and Generations / Titans Return timelines, along with some sharp artwork. TFW2005 member*Arvegtor explains more: The creator is Marvelous Group marketing agency, which works with Hasbro on Transformers, Play-Doh, Nerf and other brands (but they’re, obviously, not limited to just Hasbro). It’s



