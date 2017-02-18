Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:00 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,021
Transformers: Portal, an official crossover between Titans Return and Robots in Disgu


There's a web series running in Russia which we've been made aware of which is pretty cool, hence we wanted to share it with you. Called Transformers: Portal, this web series kicked off last September and is currently on its seventh episode. Taking the form of a "motion comic", it features a crossover between the Robots in Disguise and Generations / Titans Return timelines, along with some sharp artwork. TFW2005 member*Arvegtor explains more: The creator is Marvelous Group marketing agency, which works with Hasbro on Transformers, Play-Doh, Nerf and other brands (but they're, obviously, not limited to just Hasbro).

The post Transformers: Portal, an official crossover between Titans Return and Robots in Disguise appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
