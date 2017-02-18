Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers VS G.I. Joe: The Annual Subscription and Incentive Covers
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,021
Transformers VS G.I. Joe: The Annual Subscription and Incentive Covers


Care of Previews World and artist Hal Laren, we have some images of a couple of the variant covers for the upcoming Transformers VS G.I. Joe annual. The annual is the comic adaptation of a hypothetical movie version of the 13 issue comic series, so expect it to partly retell and partly reimagine the crazy events of the most unique of Transformers and G.I. Joe fiction. The subscription cover, which was posted over at Previews World, runs with the whole “movie adaptation” idea with a cover that resembles the style of a movie poster, featuring many of the main &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers VS G.I. Joe: The Annual Subscription and Incentive Covers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers TFC Hercules Devastator 6 Figure Set w/ Bonus Face
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-6 Thundercracker Takara Tomy
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetal Tarantulas Fox Kids Repaint MOSC MOC SEALED
Transformers
Takara-Transformers-Beast-Wars-Neo-BIG-CONVOY-VS-MAGMATRON VS Set
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Soundwave and Buzzsaw (Hasbro - 1984) 100% Complete
Transformers
Toyworld Transformers Hegemon Megatron TW-01B
Transformers
Hasbro Masterpiece Optimus Prime Second release TRU MP-10 MP10
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:25 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.