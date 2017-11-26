Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,273

New Transformers Display Signage At ToysRUs Featuring Evergreen Designs



Transformers toy isle display signage at Toys “R” Us has been updated to feature new artwork for 2018. The display now featured Transformers Evergreen designs which will also be utilized on the upcoming animated series Transformers: Cyberverse. The same designs will be featured on many licensed products including a budget toyline named Authentics. Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron and Starscream are featured on the display. You can check out the images by 2005 Boards Member MattDallas, after the jump.



The post







More... Transformers toy isle display signage at Toys “R” Us has been updated to feature new artwork for 2018. The display now featured Transformers Evergreen designs which will also be utilized on the upcoming animated series Transformers: Cyberverse. The same designs will be featured on many licensed products including a budget toyline named Authentics. Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron and Starscream are featured on the display. You can check out the images by 2005 Boards Member MattDallas, after the jump.The post New Transformers Display Signage At ToysRUs Featuring Evergreen Designs appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________