Re: TRU MP Rodimus Prime Fail and Fix Review
Dedpite his flaws i really like this mold. I have the takara ridimus version with his trailer. The vehicle is amazing and huge and he stands in great leader scale next to the mp movie crew from various lines.
I remove his hands for transformation, otherwise ive never had any issues with him. His black repaint however literally blew apart at the joints when intransformed him. Something about the teal plastic being fragile. But the black rv mode is epic looking on the nemesis or shattered glass shelf.