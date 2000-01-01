Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:47 PM
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,985
TRU MP Rodimus Prime Fail and Fix Review
This time we look back at the TRU exclusive Hasbro version of MP Rodimus Prime, which is the curious tale of a fail and fix. Plus, herein, we compare him to both the Studio Series 86 Hot Rod and Kingdom Rodimus Prime!

https://youtu.be/fHcy-wj6oBA
Today, 08:09 PM
optimusb39
Animated
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,724
Re: TRU MP Rodimus Prime Fail and Fix Review
Dedpite his flaws i really like this mold. I have the takara ridimus version with his trailer. The vehicle is amazing and huge and he stands in great leader scale next to the mp movie crew from various lines.
I remove his hands for transformation, otherwise ive never had any issues with him. His black repaint however literally blew apart at the joints when intransformed him. Something about the teal plastic being fragile. But the black rv mode is epic looking on the nemesis or shattered glass shelf.
