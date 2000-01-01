Today, 06:23 AM #1 WereDragon EX Beasty Join Date: Jun 2014 Location: Vancouver Posts: 387 Inquiries about stock over the phone How much success have people generally had in calling stores like TRU or Wal-Mart (namely individual locations) to inquire about whether or not they have certain figures in stock in a given store? Do you get put on hold often or for too long? Does it help if you have an SKU or UPC? Are customer service reps over the phone generally truthful or not about whether certain things are in stock? Do they check for stock diligently, or just give some sort of "form letter" answer to get rid of you?

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

