Inquiries about stock over the phone
How much success have people generally had in calling stores like TRU or Wal-Mart (namely individual locations) to inquire about whether or not they have certain figures in stock in a given store? Do you get put on hold often or for too long? Does it help if you have an SKU or UPC? Are customer service reps over the phone generally truthful or not about whether certain things are in stock? Do they check for stock diligently, or just give some sort of "form letter" answer to get rid of you?