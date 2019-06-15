Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara-Tomy?s next Beast Wars Masterpiece is Lio Convoy
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:03 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,878
Takara-Tomy?s next Beast Wars Masterpiece is Lio Convoy


Takara-Tomy have showcased the next entry into the Transformers Masterpiece series at the Tokyo Toy Show. Quelling earlier rumors of an announcement of a version 3 Starscream, the next Masterpiece after Blackarachnia and Hound will be Lio Convoy! Lio Convoy was the Cybertron / Maximal leader in the cel-animated 1998 spinoff series, Beast Wars Second. In this series, he led a small crew of Maximals on the planet Gaia as they fought to keep the dangerous Angolmois energy out of the hands of Galvatron and his Destron soldiers. He is the second of three Beast Wars era Maximal commanders, alongside &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara-Tomy’s next Beast Wars Masterpiece is Lio Convoy appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.

For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:12 AM   #2
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 2,688
Re: Takara-Tomy?s next Beast Wars Masterpiece is Lio Convoy
Yeah that beast mode is horrible.
Especially that face.
Lol what next ??
alternatorfan is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
IN HAND HASBRO TRANSFORMERS GHOSTBUSTERS ECTOTRON ECTO-1 EXCLUSIVE ACTION FIGURE
Transformers
Transformers G1 Jetfire not complete
Transformers
1984-Transformers-ROADBUSTER-G1 With Accessories Vintage Original
Transformers
G1 G2 Transformers Lot Jetfire Mask Constructicons Sky Garry Diaclone Pretender
Transformers
Transformers Badcube OTS-02 Demolitions Brawny aka Brawn
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Prowl Pre Rub Datsun 240 Car Only Beauty!
Transformers
HASBRO TRANSFORMERS GHOSTBUSTERS ECTOTRON ECTO-1 ACTION FIGURE
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:22 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.