Takara-Tomy?s next Beast Wars Masterpiece is Lio Convoy



Takara-Tomy have showcased the next entry into the Transformers Masterpiece series at the Tokyo Toy Show. Quelling earlier rumors of an announcement of a version 3 Starscream, the next Masterpiece after Blackarachnia and Hound will be Lio Convoy! Lio Convoy was the Cybertron / Maximal leader in the cel-animated 1998 spinoff series, Beast Wars Second. In this series, he led a small crew of Maximals on the planet Gaia as they fought to keep the dangerous Angolmois energy out of the hands of Galvatron and his Destron soldiers. He is the second of three Beast Wars era Maximal commanders, alongside



Takara-Tomy have showcased the next entry into the Transformers Masterpiece series at the Tokyo Toy Show. Quelling earlier rumors of an announcement of a version 3 Starscream, the next Masterpiece after Blackarachnia and Hound will be Lio Convoy! Lio Convoy was the Cybertron / Maximal leader in the cel-animated 1998 spinoff series, Beast Wars Second. In this series, he led a small crew of Maximals on the planet Gaia as they fought to keep the dangerous Angolmois energy out of the hands of Galvatron and his Destron soldiers. He is the second of three Beast Wars era Maximal commanders, alongside





Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



