Yesterday, 11:00 PM #1 Roadhammer Wrecker Join Date: Oct 2010 Location: London, Ontario Posts: 137 Roadhammer's Spring Collection Cleaning



Will ship to anywhere in Canada, or happy to arrange in-person pick-ups within London, Ontario or surrounding area. Prices do NOT include shipping, all in CAD, payment via PayPal please. Everything is as seen, can provide additional pictures on demand, reasonable offers will be considered.



Transformers



BotCon Exclusives

BotCon 2012 Gigatron (Loose, complete)-$75

BotCon 2010 Cindersaur (Loose, no Cyber Planet Key, gun, or missile)-$45



TFCC Exclusives

Subscription Service Rewind/Eject lot (Loose, complete, sold together)-$50.00

Subscription Service Chromedome (Loose, missing Stylor Mini-Con)-$45.00

Subscription Service Fisitron-(Loose, missing thumb on one hand, includes gun-not original)-$35.00

Incentive Figure Side Burn (Loose, no flame missile)-$50.00



Assorted

Transformers Collection G1 Kup Re-Issue (Loose, missing non-Targetmaster gun, no stickers applied)-$25.00

Generations Fall of Cybertron Wreckers set-Impactor, Top Spin, Twintwist (Loose, no weapons for Impator and Twintwist)-$15.00 individually, $35 for all three

Combiner Wars Scattershot (Original retail release NOT Computron box-set version, loose, complete)-$25.00



Modded Figures

Two figures that include third-party add-on kits.



HTFD Tomahawk with Whirl replacement parts (Don't remember the name of the kit, includes new head, feet, and chromed guns, what you see is what you get)-$45.00

RTS Spec. Ops Jazz with Shockwave replacement parts/stickers ("Longblast" kit, I think it was called? New head, gun-hand, gun-mode Shockwave accessory and applied stickers, meant to simulate Botcon Custom Class Longrack, what you see is what you get)-$50.00







Thundercats 2011

Deluxe Lion-O (Loose, incomplete, includes extended Sword of Omens and claw-glove)-$15.00

Deluxe Panthro (Loose, missing nunchaku)-$15.00

Thundertank lot (Includes Snarf figurine, as well as attached Thunder Runner accessories with replacement Lion-O and Tigra figures for the Thunder Runners, not the lesser-articulated figures that shipped with them, and Panthro driver figure, no weapons for any of them, must be sold together)-$75.00



[/URL] Decided to trim my collection of some figures I no longer need/want or intend to replace with newer, more accurate versions. Assorted TFs, quite a few exclusive figures (BotCon and TFCC mostly), and a very small Thundercats 2011 selection from when I tried to get in on the ground floor on that show for all the good it ended up doing me.Will ship to anywhere in Canada, or happy to arrange in-person pick-ups within London, Ontario or surrounding area. Prices do NOT include shipping, all in CAD, payment via PayPal please. Everything is as seen, can provide additional pictures on demand, reasonable offers will be considered.BotCon 2012 Gigatron (Loose, complete)-$75BotCon 2010 Cindersaur (Loose, no Cyber Planet Key, gun, or missile)-$45Subscription Service Rewind/Eject lot (Loose, complete, sold together)-$50.00Subscription Service Chromedome (Loose, missing Stylor Mini-Con)-$45.00Subscription Service Fisitron-(Loose, missing thumb on one hand, includes gun-not original)-$35.00Incentive Figure Side Burn (Loose, no flame missile)-$50.00Transformers Collection G1 Kup Re-Issue (Loose, missing non-Targetmaster gun, no stickers applied)-$25.00Generations Fall of Cybertron Wreckers set-Impactor, Top Spin, Twintwist (Loose, no weapons for Impator and Twintwist)-$15.00 individually, $35 for all threeCombiner Wars Scattershot (Original retail release NOT Computron box-set version, loose, complete)-$25.00Two figures that include third-party add-on kits.HTFD Tomahawk with Whirl replacement parts (Don't remember the name of the kit, includes new head, feet, and chromed guns, what you see is what you get)-$45.00RTS Spec. Ops Jazz with Shockwave replacement parts/stickers ("Longblast" kit, I think it was called? New head, gun-hand, gun-mode Shockwave accessory and applied stickers, meant to simulate Botcon Custom Class Longrack, what you see is what you get)-$50.00Deluxe Lion-O (Loose, incomplete, includes extended Sword of Omens and claw-glove)-$15.00Deluxe Panthro (Loose, missing nunchaku)-$15.00Thundertank lot (Includes Snarf figurine, as well as attached Thunder Runner accessories with replacement Lion-O and Tigra figures for the Thunder Runners, not the lesser-articulated figures that shipped with them, and Panthro driver figure, no weapons for any of them, must be sold together)-$75.00[/URL]

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

