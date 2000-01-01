Decided to trim my collection of some figures I no longer need/want or intend to replace with newer, more accurate versions. Assorted TFs, quite a few exclusive figures (BotCon and TFCC mostly), and a very small Thundercats 2011 selection from when I tried to get in on the ground floor on that show for all the good it ended up doing me.
Will ship to anywhere in Canada, or happy to arrange in-person pick-ups within London, Ontario or surrounding area. Prices do NOT include shipping, all in CAD, payment via PayPal please. Everything is as seen, can provide additional pictures on demand, reasonable offers will be considered.
Transformers
BotCon Exclusives
BotCon 2012 Gigatron (Loose, complete)-$75
BotCon 2010 Cindersaur (Loose, no Cyber Planet Key, gun, or missile)-$45
TFCC Exclusives
Subscription Service Rewind/Eject lot (Loose, complete, sold together)-$50.00
Subscription Service Chromedome (Loose, missing Stylor Mini-Con)-$45.00
Subscription Service Fisitron-(Loose, missing thumb on one hand, includes gun-not original)-$35.00
Incentive Figure Side Burn (Loose, no flame missile)-$50.00
Assorted
Transformers Collection G1 Kup Re-Issue (Loose, missing non-Targetmaster gun, no stickers applied)-$25.00
Generations Fall of Cybertron Wreckers set-Impactor, Top Spin, Twintwist (Loose, no weapons for Impator and Twintwist)-$15.00 individually, $35 for all three
Combiner Wars Scattershot (Original retail release NOT Computron box-set version, loose, complete)-$25.00
Modded Figures
Two figures that include third-party add-on kits.
HTFD Tomahawk with Whirl replacement parts (Don't remember the name of the kit, includes new head, feet, and chromed guns, what you see is what you get)-$45.00
RTS Spec. Ops Jazz with Shockwave replacement parts/stickers ("Longblast" kit, I think it was called? New head, gun-hand, gun-mode Shockwave accessory and applied stickers, meant to simulate Botcon Custom Class Longrack, what you see is what you get)-$50.00
Thundercats 2011
Deluxe Lion-O (Loose, incomplete, includes extended Sword of Omens and claw-glove)-$15.00
Deluxe Panthro (Loose, missing nunchaku)-$15.00
Thundertank lot (Includes Snarf figurine, as well as attached Thunder Runner accessories with replacement Lion-O and Tigra figures for the Thunder Runners, not the lesser-articulated figures that shipped with them, and Panthro driver figure, no weapons for any of them, must be sold together)-$75.00
