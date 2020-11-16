Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:10 AM   #1
savagephil
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: toronto
Posts: 31
Chug collection
Just posting few while I'm renovating my Transformers display room. Love the scale with the unique toys predaking and generations figures, especially the scale with the earthrise sky lynx
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20201116_2226279~2.jpg Views: 0 Size: 87.7 KB ID: 47863   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20201116_2225243~2.jpg Views: 0 Size: 92.5 KB ID: 47864   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20201116_2254132~2.jpg Views: 0 Size: 93.6 KB ID: 47865   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20201116_2309348~2.jpg Views: 0 Size: 93.9 KB ID: 47866   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20201116_2224252~2.jpg Views: 0 Size: 95.2 KB ID: 47867  

Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20201116_2257449.jpg Views: 0 Size: 90.2 KB ID: 47868   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20201116_2304478~2.jpg Views: 0 Size: 93.4 KB ID: 47869  
