Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Chug collection
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 01:10 AM
#
1
savagephil
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: toronto
Posts: 31
Chug collection
Just posting few while I'm renovating my Transformers display room. Love the scale with the unique toys predaking and generations figures, especially the scale with the earthrise sky lynx
Attached Thumbnails
savagephil
View Public Profile
Send a private message to savagephil
Find More Posts by savagephil
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
SDCC 2018 Exclusive Transformers: Power of the Primes - Throne of the Primes
NEW G1 Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Refraktor Reflector Color Camera
TRANSFORMERS REVEAL THE SHIELD 2010 DELUXE CLASS WRECK-GAR NEW SEALED
Transformers United 2012 exclusive Artfire w. Sparks & Nightstick MIB
Transformers United 2011 exclusive Stepper w. Nebulon MIB
Transformers Energon 2004 ultra-class Landmine
Transformers Reveal The Shield RTS Deluxe Class Special Ops Jazz
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
01:22 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.