|
IDWs Transformers: Galaxies Issue #5 Full 5-Page Preview and Additional Milne Line A
Our coverage
of Transformers: Galaxies issue #5
reaches its peak, with PREVIEWSworld’s full 5-page prevue
followed by a great look at additional line art shared by artist & TFW2005 member Alex Milne
. Creator credits
: Kate Leth (Author) Cohen Edenfield (Author) Sara Pitre-Durocher (Artist, Cover Artist) Alex Milne (Artist, Cover Artist) Anna Malkova (Cover Artist) Kei Zama (Cover Artist) Josh Perez (Colorist) Enjoy all of the artwork attached to this post, remember to pick up this issue tomorrow at your favorite comic retailer’s New Comic Book Day, then share your thoughts about the series on » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers: Galaxies Issue #5 Full 5-Page Preview and Additional Milne Line Art
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.