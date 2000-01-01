Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
The Last Knight Leader class Dragonstorm reviews
Yesterday, 11:34 PM
WereDragon EX
Beasty
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 324
The Last Knight Leader class Dragonstorm reviews
I found these reviews on The Last Knight Leader class Dragonstorm. Although they are in Chinese, they do offer a good look at the figure's transformation and articulation.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzY3ajD5jfA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKDKFYlOl4g
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9RnstXIrHc
WereDragon EX
