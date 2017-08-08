|
Susan Blu And Stan Bush To Be At Hascon
Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member*ILoveDinobot we can confirm that*Susan Blu And Stan Bush Will Be At Hascon. While*they aren’t listed as “guests”, Susan Blu, better know by fans as the voice of G1 Arcee, and Stan Bush, composer and singer of “The Touch” and “Dare”, are going to be signing autographs at Hascon as per their schedule under the Transformers brand on Saturday, September 9. You can check the schedule after the jump, or check it by yourself at Hascon site
. After that you can sound off your impressions at the 2005 Boards.      
