|
IDW Revolutionaries #6 Full Preview
Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards memberLucas35 we have an*IDW Revolutionaries #6 Full Preview via CBR.com
. The 6-page preview of this issue leads us into the climax of the story that features characters from all IDW Hasbro Universe. M.A.S.K. vs. ATOMIC MAN! The Revolutionaries team with MATT TRAKKER and the M.A.S.K. team to find Mike Powera.k.a. ATOMIC MANthe long-lost member of the G.I. JOE ADVENTURE TEAM. The bizarre history of this tragic hero leads to the truth behind Project Ice Manand the return of another classic G.I. JOE hero! Price: 3.99(USD) Release date: 2017-07-26 Variant cover by Pierre Droal. You » Continue Reading.
The post IDW Revolutionaries #6 Full Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.