IDW Revolutionaries #6 Full Preview

Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards memberLucas35 we have an*IDW Revolutionaries #6 Full Preview via CBR.com . The 6-page preview of this issue leads us into the climax of the story that features characters from all IDW Hasbro Universe. M.A.S.K. vs. ATOMIC MAN! The Revolutionaries team with MATT TRAKKER and the M.A.S.K. team to find Mike Power—a.k.a. ATOMIC MAN—the long-lost member of the G.I. JOE ADVENTURE TEAM. The bizarre history of this tragic hero leads to the truth behind "Project Ice Man"—and the return of another classic G.I. JOE hero! Price: 3.99(USD) Release date: 2017-07-26 Variant cover by Pierre Droal.