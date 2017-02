Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,980

RID Activator Combiners Trickout & Strongarm spotted in Russia.



Thanks to 2005 boards member*Sovietbot, we have pictures of*RID Activator Combiners Trickout & Strongarm*that have been spotted at the*store “Detskiy Mir” (Children’s World) in the shopping center “Metromarket” in Moscow, Russia. Happy hunting for al Russian fellow fans, and don’t forget to click on the bar and join the discussion at the 2005 boards.



